TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A deadly crash at Grant and Campbell may impact your morning commute as police work to learn more about what happened.

What they do know is that it happened sometime before 4 A.M and involved two cars.

One person died at the scene. Three others were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

We will continue to update you on this developing situation both on-air and in this article.