BREAKING: Large police presence in the area of Speedway and Stone

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — KGUN9 is at the scene of a large police operation in Midtown around Speedway and Stone.

What we know is that a smoke shop has been taped off and a couple other locations in that area are inaccessible at this time. Expect traffic delays if traveling in this area.

According to Tucson Police, around 4 AM Friday morning, officers responded to the area around Anza Park at Speedway and Stone for a reported shooting.

According to TPD, when officers arrived they found a man dead. Two other men were taken to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries and another with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say no one is in custody and an investigation is underway.

We will continue to update you this morning as we learn more about what happened.