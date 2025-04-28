American Red Cross hosts shelter Simulation on Saturday in Downtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Saturday in Downtown Tucson, the American Red Cross held a shelter simulation to help prepare in the event of a disaster scenario, including flooding, wildfires and heat-related events.

The simulation, which took place at the Dunbar Pavilion, 325 W. 2nd St., gave volunteers hands-on experience setting up and operating a mock shelter. In the event of a disaster, humanitarian services from the American Red Cross, including food, counseling and medical care, will be provided.

Saturday's goal was to make sure everyone is prepared and can work together.

“Once we get set up, we have people assigned for registration, we have people assigned for feeding, we have people assigned for the dormitories, and then things tend to run a little more smoothly,” Disaster Action Team Manager Tony Battaglia said.

If you want to get involved with the American Red Cross, more information is available at the organization's website.