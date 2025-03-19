20th Annual Xinachtli Youth Leadership Conference brings high school students together

Chicanos Por La Causa (CPLC) Nahui Ollin Wellness Program held its 20th Annual Xinachtli Youth Leadership Conference Tuesday at the U of A where 60 high school students dove deep into cultural discussions.

The Nahui Ollin Wellness Program is a strengths-based program that empowers Tucson youth with the tools to build a foundation of healthy behaviors, a sense of purpose, and improved decision-making habits.

Students from different high schools throughout Tucson participated in the conference where they connected with community leaders, resources, and activities in various art platforms that helped them learn ways to navigate mental health.

One of those students is Tucson High junior Martin Gamez, who's been a part of the program since his freshman year.

“It's basically giving us that possibility or potential to follow a path where we learn the traditional ways of our ancestors and rooting ourselves in our cultures,” said Gamez.

He says being a part of these events make him proud of his Pascua Yaqui and Mexican background.

He says all of the workshops from Danza Azteca, to writing poems, learning how to make rasquache art, how to harvest, and linking nature and self helped him grow into the person he is today.

“I just felt like I have to learn about it. It makes me feel more loved, more knowledgeable, and just it gives you an amazing feeling of fitting in," Gamez said.

Lydia Martinez, CPLC's family empowerment program manager, says they want to help students have those hard conversations and be comfortable doing so.

"So we're talking about self esteem, self confidence, communication skills, civic advocacy, being leaders in their community," Martinez said. "And tacking the hard topics as well that affect our adolescence. Whether it’s mental health, substance usage, you know, relationships. So just really having a space for our youth to feel safe."

A safe space indeed for Gamez as he’s come out of his shell.

“Before, I was kind of a shut-in, an introvert, but now that I've gone to like, connect with people. I started being more outspoken," Gamez said. "And I've actually been gaining a lot more knowledge about my culture and everything, and it makes me feel so good and happy."

When asked if he'll be returning next year, he said, "Of course! Always. I love Xinachtli. It's such a good experience if you haven't felt anything traditional before."

Martinez says her job is very rewarding.

"We have returning students, they come back and bring a friend, a sibling or even when they graduate high school, they will return and want to volunteer," Martinez said.

Loree Castillo is one of those volunteers who says she wanted to give back to the program that helped her and share what she learned.

"I just have a big sense of community here. I am always running into people even outside of these things and they're always so welcoming and very just homey. It's very inclusive. I've never really felt like I was out of place," Castillo said.

She says one thing that she learned and applies to her everyday life is overall wellness.

“Being aware that wellness is like holistic. Just taking care of my mind, my body and my soul," Castillo said.

She says transitioning to a leader role is wild to see.

"It makes me really proud to see these kids, the youth, learning what I learned and it makes me very hopeful for the future," Castillo added.

The Nahui Ollin Wellness Program and Xinachtli Youth Leadership Conference is free.

If interested in attending in the future, students can ask their high schools for more information.

If you would like to donate to CPLC, you can do so here.