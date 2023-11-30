Tucson Premium Outlets in Marana sees increase in international shoppers

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Many shoppers get their gifts online these days, but with an increase in traffic at a Marana mall they're showing people still like to go out and shop. Officials with the Tucson Premium Outlets in Marana say a lot of their big spenders are from Mexico.

"So we opened up at six and by then our entire parking lot was packed," Nycholas Weaver, General Manager at Tucson Premium Outlets said.

Weaver says they've seen an increase in shoppers since a packed Black Friday.

"Tucson is the closest big city to me. So I come here for all my shopping needs," Jamekia Britt said. "There's nothing in Sierra Vista."

"I usually do it online, but the weather is nice. The place is nice. We decided to stop and walk around before we travel back to California," Sara Harez said.

Santa Claus will be at the mall to pose for photos on Saturday, Dec. 16 and Saturday, Dec. 23 from noon to 3:00 p.m. in the Mountain Court, across from Banana Republic.

Light the Way Christian Church will be offering gift wrapping for donations inside Market Hall at the former Guest Services book on two Saturdays, Dec. 9. and Dec. 16, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Tucson Premium Outlets at Marana are located on at 6401 Marana Center Blvd.