Tucson Bicycle Classic headed to Marana Friday

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Bicycle Marana Time Trial on Friday will bring 600 cyclists to the town, with many of them traveling from all over the country.

The event is off North Adonis Road and North Mandarina Boulevard, near I-10 and Tangerine.

Many of the participants are traveling to the area from all over the country.

"We’ve been here all week, doing a team camp. We've been riding the roads, you know, Mount Lemmon—all that good stuff," Evan Carson said. "It's really great riding and great weather out here."

The race starts at 9:05 Friday morning and follows a 4.8 mile course.

"This is going to be a great economic benefit to the town of Marana," Stefanie Boe with the Town of Marana said. "They'll be here all day tomorrow on Friday to you know, eat and train and hang out and ride these great roads that Marana is well known for."

Food trucks will be on-site and if you want to be a spectator, bring a chair. Get ready for some speed though, because the Director of the Tucson Bicycle Classic says cyclists reach up to 33 miles per hour.

"It's a perfect place out here and I think it's not a well known fact outside of Tucson, how great the cycling is here in kind of Marana and Oro Valley," Marco Colbert, Director of Tucson Bicycle Classic said.

"Yeah, the paths up here are great," Dylan Schroeder said. "It's nice to just get away from from traffic and feel, like, safe because the roads are getting dangerous for cyclists."