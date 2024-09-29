TPD: Deadly crash on Southside involving impaired drivers leaves one man dead, four hospitalized

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — One 19-year-old man died and four other people are injured after a high-speed crash, involving impaired driving on Saturday morning, the Tucson Police Department said.

TPD and Tucson Fire Department responded to a crash between a Chevrolet Silverado and a Kia Niro on I-10 Frontage and West Silverlake Road just before 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The driver and five passengers in the Silverado were taken to Banner University Medical Center with different injuries. The driver of the Niro had minor injuries and her passenger was uninjured, so they remained on scene.

One of the passengers of the Silverado, 19-year-old Risten Lee Robinson, died at the hospital, TPD said.

During the investigation, TPD said they found the driver of the Silverado and the driver of the Niro were both impaired with alcohol and/or drugs at the time of the crash. TPD said in the investigation, they found the Niro was traveling westbound on W. Silverlake RD and turned left to go onto Frontage Road.

At the same time, the Silverado was traveling southbound on Frontage Rd. at a fast speed and crashed into the back of the Niro. TPD said the Silverado spun and rolled over, ejecting the five passengers.

TPD said the high speed and impaired driving from the driver of the Silverado was the primary contributing factor of the crash. The investigation is ongoing.