Teenagers arrested following alleged car burglaries in Marana neighborhood

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two teenagers were arrested Thursday on burglary-related charges after a string of alleged car burglaries in Marana's Gladden Farms neighborhood.

Marana Police said they took fifteen reports relating to car burglaries in Gladden Farms from Wednesday night to Thursday morning.

According to MPD, officers identified the suspect’s residence and a search warrant was served. Stolen property was recovered.

A 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were arrested and booked into Pima County Juvenile Detention.