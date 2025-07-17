Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismMarana News

Actions

Teenagers arrested following alleged car burglaries in Marana neighborhood

Marana Police Department Car.jpg
Marana Police Department
Marana Police Department Car.jpg
Posted

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two teenagers were arrested Thursday on burglary-related charges after a string of alleged car burglaries in Marana's Gladden Farms neighborhood.

Marana Police said they took fifteen reports relating to car burglaries in Gladden Farms from Wednesday night to Thursday morning.

According to MPD, officers identified the suspect’s residence and a search warrant was served. Stolen property was recovered.

A 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were arrested and booked into Pima County Juvenile Detention.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

MONSOON WATCH 2025

Find the stories in your neighborhood

MARANA RESOURCES

Marana Neighborhood News Facebook City Government Resources Marana Unified School District Pima County Natural Resources, Parks & Recreation Pima County Public Library Marana Police Department Northwest Fire District Marana Chamber of Commerce
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism