MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for the community's help finding this missing teen girl:

Pima County Sheriff's Office

14-year-old Nicole Hyatt was last seen in Avra Valley near El Tiro Road and Anway Road early Wednesday morning.

Description:

- Black hair

- Brown eyes

- 130 lbs

- 5'0'' tall

- Wearing: Spandex shorts, white and green flip flops, glasses

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call 9-1-1.