Pedestrian killed in collision near Ina and Thornydale on Saturday, police say

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 66-year-old man was killed Saturday evening after being struck by a vehicle near West Ina Road and North Thornydale Road, according to the Marana Police Department.

Officers and Northwest Fire District crews responded to the scene around 7:14 p.m. on March 8, 2025.

Investigators say the pedestrian, identified as Robert Penland, was in the southbound lanes of Thornydale Road, just north of Ina Road, when he was hit by a 2005 Lincoln Navigator.

Police confirmed Penland was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash.

The driver remained at the scene and was not injured. Authorities do not believe speed or impairment were factors, and no charges have been filed at this time.

The Marana Police Department Traffic Unit is continuing to investigate the incident.