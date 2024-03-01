Old urgent care building in Marana will soon be a school

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Marana Unified School District is making history by transforming an old urgent care facility into a new school.

IChoose Academy will be located in a building off of North Silverbell Road and West Twin Peaks Road.

It will be a personalized learning academy for high school students, with some career technical education programming, according to Dan Streeter, MUSD superintendent.

The project is expected to be completed by fall of 2025, serving around 400 students.

"They're learning trades and developing skills in high school, and then they can step out into the world," said Laura Goligoski, MUSD associate principal. "And sometimes they continue on to the university while they're working on the side."

The project spotlights a new way districts can be creative in getting more learning spaces.

"We knew that we had this existing building," Streeter said. "We worked with the state to secure some state funding to remodel this facility and take care of that aspect."

The space also helps to alleviate some of the pressure high schools in the district have had to face with being at capacity.

"This is really a first-of-its-kind project, and it could really serve as the future of Arizona," Streeter said. "Of how school districts can utilize existing square footage within their district boundaries and really find an innovative way to fund school construction."