Northwest Fire to honor three Pima County Sheriff's Deputies for life-saving efforts

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — On April 22, three Pima County Sheriff's Deputies will be presented with Community Lifesaving Awards for their swift actions responding to a car crash on Jan. 18.

Northwest Fire District is recognizing the three deputies for being the first to arrive at the scene on River and La Cañada. According to a press release from NWFD, a car crash resulted in a fire in the car.

The three deputies, Deputy Jorge Escamilla, Deputy Jon Iniguez, and Deputy Jesus Rodriguez, put the fire out using a portable fire extinguisher. The press release stated the deputies freed the man in the driver's seat from his seat belt and removed him from the vehicle.

He was transported to the hospital with injuries, but according to the press release, the driver would not have survived had the deputies not acted as quickly as they did.

The ceremony will be held during the regularly scheduled Northwest Fire District meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the administration building at 13535 N. Marana Main Street.