MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Marana's new police chief, Jeffrey C. Pridgett, was sworn in late Wednesday afternoon. Pridgett is from the Town of Marana and the first black man to serve as chief of its police force.

Prior to his role as chief, he spent 20 years as an officers with Marana Police Department.

KGUN9's Denelle Veselik spoke with Chief Pridgett on his experience and plans for the future. You can see that story here.