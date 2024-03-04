Marana woman launches mobile home care services business

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A local business owner in Marana is channeling her grief for the greater good of her community. Her business Nurse Next Door is helping people across Southern Arizona.

Traci Raymond started Nurse Next Door in Marana, but now works all over Southern Arizona, from Nogales to Picture Rocks.

"What we do is we do care-giving in the home," Raymond said. "We try to help seniors stay home, if at all possible."

From helping with doctors appointments to daily living, Raymond says they are also authorized by the VA to help veterans.

"We're really trying to get the word out about that," Raymond said. "Letting people know that if they are a benefited veteran, that they actually can get community care hours for care-giving, if their doctor prescribes that for them."

Her late husband was the driving force behind her launching the business.

"While I was on a travel contract, my husband passed away," Raymond said. "And he had really discussed with me how I wanted to help in the community and help people after the hospital, and try and do what I can to keep them out of the hospital."