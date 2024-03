MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Starting Wednesday, March 6, builders will be installing waterlines on Saguaro Peaks Boulevard for residential development.

The road will be closed off from Lambert Lane to Saguaro Highlands Drive from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Detours will be in place, but drivers should expect traffic delays while construction is active.

The work is expected to wrap up by the end of the day on Friday.