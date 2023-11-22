Marana recognized for collaboration on improving portion of The Loop

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Town of Marana is being recognized by the state for its collaboration with public and private sectors to improve a portion of The Loop off Ina Road.

The Town's Parks & Recreation Department worked with Amazon and Pima County Regional Wastewater Reclamation to move the trail out of a flood zone and adjacent to the Amazon Distribution Center in the area.

The collaboration won the town a partnership award from the Arizona Parks and Recreation Association.

"It's much better," said Bruce Rhine, a regular user of The Loop. "It avoids this little hill here and avoids all the silt in the washout that occurs in the in the spring."

Rhine is one of more than 11,000 people who use this portion of The Loop each month.

"My goal is to bike 3,000 miles a year. And if you break all that down, I gotta put about 75 miles a week on it," Rhine said.

Rhine rides 3 to 4 times a week and he says these improvements to the trail have made his commute a lot easier.

"All the entities recognize the benefit to the community, even though it might not have been their specific jurisdiction, and came together with really no muss and no fuss," Wayne Barnett, Marana Parks and Rec Deputy Director, said.

As for the old Loop section, it will be torn down by next spring, allowing for vegetation to grow along the Santa Cruz River.

For a map of The Loop. click here.