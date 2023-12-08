Marana Pumpkin Patch transforms into Marana Christmas Express

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Marana Pumpkin Patch has completely transformed into a winter wonderland.

And that wonderland, dubbed The Marana Christmas Express, will be open to the public starting this weekend.

Tickets can be purchased online or in person for $20, with children ages 2 and younger getting in for free.

This is the seventh year Jon Post and his family have turned the farm into the Christmas Express.

"We have the lighted train ride," Post said. "It's a 20-minute train ride with two lighted music shows, so it's just spectacular. And then we have some carnival rides and a visit with Santa."

From train rides to photo experiences, Post says it took months to set up.

"It is a lot of work," he said. "We have about 20 to 25 people who worked on it from the day we closed the pumpkin patch. We literally just finished yesterday."

So how many lights do they have displayed?

"I couldn't even begin to count them," Post said. "I mean, I hear about all these people that have counted their lights and I'm like there's just no way.

"There is literally no way I can tell you. This absolutely is the biggest light show in Southern Arizona."

Post says while attendance is lower for this event, for him it's all about making memories for families.

"I just love that families come here and have such a great time. Just seeing the satisfaction and the joy on people's faces when they leave, or as they're walking, or as they're riding the train looking at lights. Honestly, it's the only reason I do it," Post said.

For more information about the Christmas Express at the Marana Pumpkin Patch, click here.