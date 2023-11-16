Marana preschool gets upgrades and more security following vandalism

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Back in 2022, the special needs Play & Learn Preschool in Marana was the target of break-ins and vandalism.

Fast forward to today, and PAL Preschool is holding a grand reopening after adding some upgrades and working to ensure they won't be targeted anymore.

The new upgrades include added fencing cameras and repairing everything that was damaged.

For teachers there, the changes have been monumental.

"Seeing our sign yesterday and getting to be in our space for our kids and our families, I'm very passionate about this job," special education teacher Lindsey Lara said. "These families and these kids mean the world to me. So getting to see our sign and knowing that people will drive by and know that this is where the magic starts...

it's a really big deal."

The preschool offers open enrollment to any families in the Marana school district.

The school already serves around 170 students.

"So we've been blessed to have our district really put the time and the money into refurbishing this area and giving us a beautiful new facility for our teachers and our specialists to be able to use, to service the students that come here," Sarah Whaley, associate director of Exceptional Student Services at PAL Preschool said.

More information on PAL Preschool can be found here.