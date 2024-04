MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A mining exploration company wants to open a new underground site in Casa Grande.

The proposed Santa Cruz Copper Project would take up 6,000 acres.

Documents from Pinal County show that Ivanhoe Electric acquired the land a year ago for nearly $120 million.

Casa Grande's planning commission could vote on approving the project next month.

Arizona is already the US's leading copper producer.