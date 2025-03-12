Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismMarana News

Actions

Marana Police Department addresses school threat

MPD says they are investigating the incident and the threat is not credible at this time
Posted

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Marana Police Department (MPD) says they are aware of a threat against Marana Middle School from an unknown source circulating on social media.

MPD says at this time, the threat is not credible.

In a statement released on Facebook, the MPD said, "We are actively investigating the situation to ensure the safety and security of the students, staff, and families."

The department says they are working with the Marana Unified School District to address the matter thoroughly.

If you or your child are aware of any new information related to this incident, please contact the Marana Police Department.

MPD says there will be additional police officers at Marana Middle Wed. March 12.

The police department would like for parents to please speak with their children and ask that they do not share concerning or threatening posts online.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

MARANA RESOURCES

Marana Neighborhood News Facebook City Government Resources Marana Unified School District Pima County Natural Resources, Parks & Recreation Pima County Public Library Marana Police Department Northwest Fire District Marana Chamber of Commerce
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism