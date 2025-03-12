Marana Police Department addresses school threat

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Marana Police Department (MPD) says they are aware of a threat against Marana Middle School from an unknown source circulating on social media.

MPD says at this time, the threat is not credible.

In a statement released on Facebook, the MPD said, "We are actively investigating the situation to ensure the safety and security of the students, staff, and families."

The department says they are working with the Marana Unified School District to address the matter thoroughly.

If you or your child are aware of any new information related to this incident, please contact the Marana Police Department.

MPD says there will be additional police officers at Marana Middle Wed. March 12.

The police department would like for parents to please speak with their children and ask that they do not share concerning or threatening posts online.