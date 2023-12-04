Marana High School football turf, damaged in monsoon, gets new life

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Over the summer, KGUN 9 reported on Marana High School volunteers coming together to clean up after a summer storm ravaged a newly installed football field.
While much of the field was scrapped, one elementary school decided it shouldn't all be thrown in the trash.
Dove Mountain Elementary's playground is a little greener, thanks to several pieces of Marana's field that still had some life in them.
The repurposed turf has become a favorite for students wanting to play outside.
"Over fall break, we had it brought over here and my maintenance man Adam put it in for us," Andrea Divijak, the school's principal said. "And so the kids were super excited when they came back from fall break, and they would just lay on it because it was rocks before, and so now it's a usable space."
——-
