Marana dispatcher charged after child porn allegedly found on storage devices, sheriff says

31-year-old Dalton Jones was arrested and charged with 5 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor after Pima County Sheriff's Department allegedly found child porn on electronic devices after a serach warrant was obtained, the sheriff's department confirmed.

The department executed the warrant on Thursday, February 20.

Documents say "several images/videos" were found on "storage devices" located at the residence the warrant was served at.

The documents state these images and videos contained "child sexual abuse material."

KGUN 9 will have more details as it becomes available.

