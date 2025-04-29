Marana burglar sentenced to four years in prison

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man who pleaded guilty for a string of burglaries at residential construction locations in Marana was sentenced to four years in the Arizona Department of Corrections.

Sergio Lino Sandoval will also serve a consecutive sentence of seven years probation and pay more than $21,000 in restitution, according to a news release from Attorney General, State of Arizona.

Marana Police Officers identified Sandoval as a suspect in April of 2023, after his vehicle was seen leaving a construction site early in the morning. MPD obtained a search warrant for Sandoval's vehicle and two homes to which he was connected.

During the search, they found tools, cabinets and other items that were reported stolen from construction sites from October of 2022 through April of 2023.

Sandoval pleaded guilty to three class three felonies: One county of theft greater than $25,000; and two counts of theft greater than $4,000 and less the $25,000.