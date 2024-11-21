Man arrested on 19 charges after domestic violence incident in Marana neighborhood

UPDATE - 4:20 p.m.

Timothy Sullivan has been arrested and charged with 19 counts, according to an interim complaint KGUN 9 has received.

Sullivan allegedly threatened to kill his wife after slapping her, which prompted a 911 call after the wife and the couple's 9-year-old daughter left the house.

Sullivan called his older sons to tell their mom goodbye. Sullivan then fired at least a shot as the wife and daughter left the house.

When the police arrived they heard shots coming from inside the residence.

Sullivan then came out of the house with a gun in each hand, firing at least two rounds in the officer's direction.

Sullivan then instructed the officer to shoot him. After some time Sullivan put down the weapons.

Officers then detained Sullivan who denied shooting at officers and said he "figuratively" said he would kill his wife.

———————

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) - A 48-year-old man was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, endangerment and domestic violence Wednesday night, according to a Marana Police Department news release.

In the release, MPD says suspect Timothy Sullivan fired several shots while police were headed to a reported domestic dispute in the 7900 block of W. Moonfire Court, near North Silverbell and West Twin Peaks Roads.

Those inside the residence left safely, according to the news release.

Sullivan is reported to have fired several more shots both inside and outside the residence when officers arrived, says MPD. He was eventually arrested and booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Center. Marana Police say no one was injured during the incident.