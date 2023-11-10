Gladden Farms Elementary students work to show veterans support

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Students at Gladden Farms Elementary School held an assembly on Thursday morning to honor veterans.

Students made signs and took the morning to recognize loved ones who are serving and have served in our military.

"We honor them by singing, we have speeches, and we had a great turnout today," Gladden Farms Elementary School Principal Naya Persaud said. "It's great to recognize all the branches of the military and dedicate this time to honoring the work they've done to sacrifice for us.

During the assembly families with veterans also had the opportunity for a family photo shoot.