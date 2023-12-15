Free meals offered to Marana students during winter break

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Marana Cares Mobile will be offering free lunch meals to students 18-years-old and younger at two different locations through winter break.

They'll be offering free lunches from December 26th through the 29th and January 2nd through the 5th.

11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m: 7341 N. Sandario Road (Picture Rocks Fire Department)

12:30 - 1:30 p.m: 16560 W. El Tiro Road (at the Marana Domestic Water Improvement District)

“Our Marana Cares Mobile allows us to continue to provide these opportunities to our community during our school breaks," said Dr. Dan Streeter, Marana Unified School District Superintendent. "Knowing that nutrition is critical to a child's ability to learn and be successful, this service allows us to meet those needs during school breaks so that our students return ready to learn.”

To learn more about the program or to support MCM, contact 520-682-4756.