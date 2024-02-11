Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismMarana News

Actions

Fatal officer involved shooting in Marana

thumbnail_Marana PD - 2023 Patch (2).jpg
MPD
thumbnail_Marana PD - 2023 Patch (2).jpg
Posted at 4:38 PM, Feb 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-11 18:43:26-05

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to the Marana Police Department a routine traffic stop became a deadly officer involved shooting.

Around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, February 10, an officer pulled a car over at Ina Road and Oldfather Drive.

A DUI investigation led to the arrest of the man who was driving. MPD says the man then took off running to avoid arrest, at which point police saw he had a gun in his hand.

When an officer located the suspect, the man and police exchanged gunfire.

The suspect was shot, but despite lifesaving measures died from his injuries. No officers were hurt during the altercation.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay with KGUN 9 for continued updates as more information is released.

Lauren is originally from Baltimore, Maryland but relocated to Tucson to attend the University of Arizona, where she studied Political Science and International Relations. Share your story ideas and important issues with Lauren by emailing lauren.borelli@kgun9.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

MARANA RESOURCES

Marana Neighborhood News Facebook City Government Resources Marana Unified School District Pima County Natural Resources, Parks & Recreation Pima County Public Library Marana Police Department Northwest Fire District Marana Chamber of Commerce

Find the stories in your neighborhood