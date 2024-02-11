Fatal officer involved shooting in Marana

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to the Marana Police Department a routine traffic stop became a deadly officer involved shooting.

Around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, February 10, an officer pulled a car over at Ina Road and Oldfather Drive.

A DUI investigation led to the arrest of the man who was driving. MPD says the man then took off running to avoid arrest, at which point police saw he had a gun in his hand.

When an officer located the suspect, the man and police exchanged gunfire.

The suspect was shot, but despite lifesaving measures died from his injuries. No officers were hurt during the altercation.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay with KGUN 9 for continued updates as more information is released.