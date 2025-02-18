Drivers can now use I-10 Orange Grove Rd interchange

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Good news for drivers who had to avoid the interchange at I-10 & Orange Grove because of construction, it's now open.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) reopened the busy interchange Wednesday allowing drivers to get to their destinations faster.

Marana resident Brandon Guerrero says going to visit his girlfriend in Downtown Tucson will now be a much better commute.

“I have to go up to Ina to get onto the freeway. So this Orange Grove being shut off is really inconvenient. But now it being open again, it’ll be my first time hopping on the freeway from Orange Grove, go straight to downtown. So it’ll be a lot easier for me, so that's going to be a blessing today," said Guerrero.

The more than $170 million project started in April 2023, forcing drivers to exit at Ina and Ruthrauff roads to make a detour.

Guerrero mentioned even getting to his gym, Planet Fitness on Orange Grove and River Road was a hassle, but he's now looking forward to a smoother trip.

“It's quite a little detour sometimes, especially if I'm coming from downtown. I have to pass it and then get off farther north and then come back this way. So from now on it's gonna be pretty nice getting off and coming straight from that light right here," said Guerrero. "It’s usually ten minutes out of my way sometimes just to go around the traffic and get here. So I’m very happy after years it’s finally open.”

According to ADOT, the improved Orange Grove interchange features wider entrance and exit ramps to enhance safety and reduce delays.

New I-10 bridges also provide higher clearance for traffic flowing underneath on Orange Grove Road.

Humo Cocina Mexicana off Orange Grove Road and Thornydale Road just opened a few weeks ago. The manager, Rolando Herrera, says he has seen a big difference since the interchange reopened.

"There’s some people around here coming more frequently now. At least three, four times and it's happy for us cause now we can see it’s a really good location," stated Herrera.

He says the road improvements are a plus for everyone.

“It’s really nice. I think it’s going to help a lot for the local businesses here close to Orange Grove," Herrera continued.

ADOT says the last major element of the project is creating a new access to the interstate by extending Sunset Road east of I-10 to River Road.

That will include building bridges over the railroad tracks and the Rillito River.

The entrance and exit ramps will also be wider.

It's expected to be completed later this year.