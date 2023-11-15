Watch Now
Marana photographer teams up with Friends of PACC for 2024 dog calendar

$20 each, fundraiser has raised $35K so far
PACC dogs
Posted at 8:52 PM, Nov 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-14 22:52:37-05

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A local fundraiser is working to help the Friends of the Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) at 5049 E. Broadway Blvd.

Candice Eaton, who specializes in Marana pet portraits, has teamed up with the non-profit in an effort to help the animals there.

The 2024 calendar features pets picked in a contest.

Proceeds of the calendar go to the Friends of the Pima Animal Care Center which supports animals staying in their forever homes.

"I am proud to support an organization that operates with integrity and does so much good in our community every single day," Eaton said.

So far, the fundraiser has generated around $35,000.

Calendars are available for sale at $20 a piece. Once ordered, the portraits are mailed to the recipient or picked up at the center during their business hours:

  • Monday through Thursday (8 AM - 5 PM)
  • Friday through Sunday (Closed)

If you'd like to donate or purchase a calendar, check out the Friends of the Pima Animal Care Center 2024 calendar contest.

