Denelle Veselik receives Marana's Branding Iron Award of 2024

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — KGUN 9's Denelle Veselik received the Marana Branding Iron award during Marana's State of the Town luncheon this week.

The awards go to Marana residents recognized for making their mark on the community.

Mayor Ed Honea gave Veselik a real branding iron and thanked her for her work in the community.

Until very recently, Denelle Veselik was KGUN 9's Marana reporter.

"It's been an honor and privilege to report in my town," Veselik said at the event. "This town has grown tremendously in the past decade. I continue to be amazed at how strong and caring our community is. I've loved covering the town's stories and reporting where I live."

