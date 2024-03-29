Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismMarana News

Actions

Denelle Veselik receives Marana's Branding Iron Award of 2024

Denelle Veselik receives Branding Iron Award for making her 'Mark' on the community of Marana
KGUN 9
Denelle Veselik receives Branding Iron Award for making her 'Mark' on the community of Marana
Posted at 4:00 PM, Mar 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-29 19:00:05-04

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — KGUN 9's Denelle Veselik received the Marana Branding Iron award during Marana's State of the Town luncheon this week.

The awards go to Marana residents recognized for making their mark on the community.

Mayor Ed Honea gave Veselik a real branding iron and thanked her for her work in the community.

Until very recently, Denelle Veselik was KGUN 9's Marana reporter.

"It's been an honor and privilege to report in my town," Veselik said at the event. "This town has grown tremendously in the past decade. I continue to be amazed at how strong and caring our community is. I've loved covering the town's stories and reporting where I live."

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

MARANA RESOURCES

Marana Neighborhood News Facebook City Government Resources Marana Unified School District Pima County Natural Resources, Parks & Recreation Pima County Public Library Marana Police Department Northwest Fire District Marana Chamber of Commerce

Find the stories in your neighborhood