Candy shop in Marana showcases sweeter side of Mexican culture

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A local business that just recently opened its doors to the public is giving the community a taste of the sweeter side of Mexican culture.

Michael Apalategui is the owner behind Mexicandy, a sweets shop that specializes in candies with traditional Mexican flavors. He opened his third location at the Tucson Premium Outlets in Marana.

"We put our own little twist and spin on it," said employee James Apalategui. "We coat it with the light layer of chimoy to make it sticky and then we hand toss it in our signature sweet chili powder that we make from scratch."

The store is decorated to transport you to what it's like to be in a candy store in Mexico.

"I grew up here in the States," said Celina Guzman, Michael's wife. "My parents are both from Mexico. So going back to visit, you sort of try to bring back a little bit of that with you."

Michael Apalategui is now working to also help those with special needs.

He recently started a program at his shops where they hire people wil special needs.

"I, myself have a special needs daughter, me and my wife," Michael said. "We wanted to create something where, you know, hey, there's something after high school (for these kids)."