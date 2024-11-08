BREAKING: I-10 shut down near Cortaro due to a police investigation

UPDATE: 6:06 AM

We've reached out to Marana Police who offered more information.

Marana Police are assisting Phoenix Police, Pinal County Sheriff's Office, and DPS regarding a barricade situation.

We will continue to update this article as we learn more.

————————

We're working to learn more about a heavy police presence on I-10 that is causing a traffic backup for commuters this morning.

At this time we know the Department of Public Safety is working with Phoenix PD on an investigation on I-10 eastbound near Cortaro.

DPS tells us all eastbound lanes and frontage roads near the investigation are shutdown. Our traffic map also shows a major backup for those headed westbound as well.

We have no word on when the road will reopen.

Our Blake Phillips is on the scene right now and working to learn what is happening. We've also reached out to Phoenix PD to learn more about what brought them to the Marana area.

Stay with KGUN9 for updates throughout the morning.