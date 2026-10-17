Woman riding e-scooter hit by SUV, killed in Eastside

TUCSON, AZ (KGUN) – A woman riding a stand-up electric scooter was hit by an SUV and killed Thursday night in Tucson’s Eastside.

The Tucson Police Department said the collision happened at around 9:45 p.m. near East Grant Road and North Ridgeway Road.

According to police, the 30-year-old rider was traveling west on Grant Road when a red 2023 Kia Sportage hit her. Citing witness interviews and other evidence, police said the Kia “was exiting a private drive on the north side of Grant Road and attempting to turn right onto westbound Grant Road when the driver failed to yield.”

The e-scooter’s lights were not on at the time, police noted.

The rider — identified as Angelica Olga Hilario — was rushed to St. Joseph’s Hospital, but she died after arrival.

Police determined the Kia’s 69-year-old male driver was not impaired, and the department added, “The listed contributing factors at this time are the Kia driver’s failure to yield when exiting a private drive and the e-scooter rider’s failure to use the required lighting. The investigation remains ongoing, and no arrests or citations have been issued.”

Tucson police Traffic detectives are investigating the incident; no arrests were announced and no citations have been issued.