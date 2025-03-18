Windy Weather Preparations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With winds from west to northwest expected to be from 25 to 35 mph and gusts to around 45 mph Tuesday, there are some precautions you should be aware of.

If your allergies are starting to spike, you’re not alone.

With spring beginning March 20 and the wind speeds expected to pick up, Kevin Smith, Tucson Medical Center Chief Medical Officer, says there are some ways to alleviate allergy symptoms.

“In situations when you know it's going to be a high pollen count, when you know it's going to be strong, really try to stay indoors as best as possible so you know closing those windows, if need be, putting on air conditioning, if you have an air purifier, turning that on, that would be helpful," Smith said.

If you do have to go out, limit your time outdoors, shower as soon as you get home, and if you have significant respiratory symptoms, wear a mask.

“That mask can help act as a filter to prevent some of those dust particles and pollen from getting into the respiratory tract," Smith said.

Very familiar with wearing a mask to keep her safe is Tucson native Nadine Flores.

"It gets very severe. Especially during this time when everything is blooming and spring, and sometimes I have to go to the doctors so they can prescribe me medication so it could help for my allergies," Flores explains.

She said it's not just her that has to be careful. Her mom also has to wear a mask for allergy protection.

"She gets really bad that she has to get allergy shots depending on how severe her allergies are," Flores said.

Jason Boley, Pima County's Road Repair and Pavement Preservation Program Manager, said in a statement that they’re prepared for the strong wind gusts coming through.

"Depending on the scope of the project, the contractor does take extra precautions. For all jobs, contractors typically routinely check their traffic control devices to make sure they have sufficient sand bags to keep them upright through windy conditions. Additionally, on paving projects, the contractor may also increase the frequency of water trucks to wet the grade in order to keep the dust down while working," Boley said.

On top of the wind advisory, the National Weather Service in Tucson issued a Red Flag Warning Tuesday from 1-8 p.m., which means a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth.

Dolores Garcia, Bureau of Land Management Arizona Spokesperson says red flag conditions are intense.

"These red flag conditions means it's super dry and you're going to have high winds on top of it," said Garcia. "So that means any spark that becomes a new start, has the potential to just be extreme and to move very, very quickly."

She says fire restrictions throughout most areas of Southern Arizona are not in effect, but they ask in these type of conditions that you refrain or not do any type of outdoor fires during high windy conditions.

"I know a lot of people still like to burn outside, outdoors, you know to clean up their yards and we're going to say definitely not," said Garcia.

Garcia says in any weather condition, if you are out camping or starting a bonfire, make sure the fire is out completely.

“You make sure your campfire is out cold. Drown, stir and feel because if it’s too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave and there’s the potential there that it could reignite," Garcia said.

She also adds that during this time of year it's not uncommon to get fires on roadsides and around communities.

"If you're traveling on roadways throughout Arizona, make sure your vehicle is in great condition. That the tires are well inflated because those sparks coming from your rims on poorly inflated tires can cause a fire. Make sure to use your ashtray inside your vehicle, not throwing your cigarettes out your window," Garcia described. "And any type of dragging metal, dragging chains, can also cause a spark."

She says fire danger is increasing, so be careful and remember that prevention is going to be our greatest tool.