Sweet Tomatoes set to open on Tucson's Eastside April 1st

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's not an April Fool's joke!

The long-awaited reopening of salad buffet Sweet Tomatoes is only a few weeks away.

The company posted on Twitter that the grand opening of the restaurant, located on Broadway and Wilmot, will be held April 1st.

On that post they say the restaurant will be cashless. It also says they'll be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

The news we’ve all been waiting for! 🎉🍅 pic.twitter.com/mNGS9yqpyw — Sweet Tomatoes (@sweettomatoes) March 20, 2024

The restaurant also posted a Tweet giving a sneak peek of what to expect inside.