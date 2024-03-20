Sweet Tomatoes set to open on Tucson's Eastside April 1st

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's not an April Fool's joke!
The long-awaited reopening of salad buffet Sweet Tomatoes is only a few weeks away.
The company posted on Twitter that the grand opening of the restaurant, located on Broadway and Wilmot, will be held April 1st.
On that post they say the restaurant will be cashless. It also says they'll be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
The news we’ve all been waiting for! 🎉🍅 pic.twitter.com/mNGS9yqpyw— Sweet Tomatoes (@sweettomatoes) March 20, 2024
The restaurant also posted a Tweet giving a sneak peek of what to expect inside.
We’re getting closer! We aren’t quite ready to open our doors yet, but here’s a sneak peek at what we’ve been working on!— Sweet Tomatoes (@sweettomatoes) March 13, 2024
We are so excited to see everyone at our Tucson location! Updates regarding our Grand Opening are coming soon so stay tuned!! pic.twitter.com/GhKDNBXAM7
