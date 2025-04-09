Sneaky rattlesnakes are coming out; know how to protect yourself hiking

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As you set out to hike, do you know how to protect yourself if you encounter a rattlesnake on a trailhead?

A resident of Gold Canyon is no stranger to rattlesnakes. "When our sons were little, we would go for a walk in the desert and I would tell them the different things to do, and one of the things was if you hear the rattle… stop.”

But the resident knows to walk away from one as soon as possible. "They normally don’t attack unless they feel threatened. So, I would stop first, and then I would try to go out of my way to avoid it," they said.

The Sabino Canyon Visitor Center has an area where you can take note of any wildlife you see while hiking, such as a Gila monster, rattlesnake, horned lizard, and many more.

Athena Kehoe Area inside the Visitor Center to write where you spotted some wildlife.

Neil Dutt is a district Wildlife Biologist for the Coronado National Forest. “If you’re out early hiking, that’s when you’re most likely to run into them, or if you’re out in the evening for a sunset hike.” He is responsible for moving a rattlesnake if it is near a trailhead where people are walking and relocating it so it's safer for both the rattlesnake and hikers.

Dutt says to walk away as soon as possible if you see one or hear that rattle. “It’s all just a display to try to get you to go away so it doesn’t have to actually strike.”

Dutt explains they don't necessarily want to strike, but will do so if they feel threatened. He explains that a general rule of thumb is that they can strike up to 2/3 of their body length. "So, most rattlesnakes here in Southern Arizona are at most going to be five feet long at the largest.”

N/A Rattlesnake

The Arizona Game and Fish Department explains that rattlesnake encounters usually occur when someone goes on an unmarked trail, so it's extra important to stay on the path.

The Arizona Poison and Drug Center explains the costs of a rattlesnake bite, and it's not cheap. There isno substitute for having to go to the hospital to get antivenom to treat the envenomation.

"You should never handle a rattlesnake yourself unless you're a trained professional," Dutt said. "In Arizona, we have about 58 species of snakes. 14 of them are venomous. There are a lot of snakes in Arizona, not all of them are rattlesnakes, not all of them are hazardous to humans," Dutt explained.

If you're bitten by a rattlesnake, do not ice the wound or restrict blood flow. The U.S. Forest Service recommends calling 911 and washing the bite gently with soap and water while you wait for help.