Route 5 on the chopping block as Sun Tran proposes cuts

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The future of one of Tucson’s bus routes is on the table at today’s City Council meeting. Route 5, which runs along Speedway Boulevard and Pima Street and connects to the Udall Park bus stop, may soon be cut as part of a proposed major service change.

Even though Sun Tran deemed the route is under-performing, some riders say eliminating it would have serious consequences beyond convenience.

Back in May, a violent attack occurred at the Udall Park bus stop near Tanque Verde and Sabino Canyon roads. Tucson Police say a man used a hatchet to wound two people waiting for the bus. Amy Vroegh was standing at the stop when the attack happened.

“I try to avoid Udall when I can, but it’s such a hub, you really can’t avoid it,” she said.

Athena Kehoe Udall Park bus stop

Despite the traumatic experience, Amy still relies on the bus for her daily commute.

Although other nearby routes can still access the Udall stop, Amy worries about how reliable or convenient those alternatives will be.

“It’s a 35-minute bus ride to here, or it’s an hour walk,” she said. “And it was 109 degrees yesterday when I got off work. So like, I had to take the bus.”

Here’s a detailed map for the route.

Sun Tran views cutting Route 5 as a cost-saving opportunity. Route 22 is one of the lines that may be adjusted to help close any service gaps created by the change.

The Tucson City Council is expected to discuss the proposal at today’s meeting. Eliminating Route 5 and re-aligning route 22 has an estimated total annual cost savings of about one million dollars, according to the Major Service Change Equity Analysis.