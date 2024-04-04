Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismEastside News

Actions

Police investigating officer-involved shooting on Eastside

OIS
TPD
OIS
Posted at 4:54 AM, Apr 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-04 07:54:47-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — KGUN9 is working to learn more about an officer-involved shooting that happened early Thursday morning on Tucson's Eastside.

So far all we know is that it happened in the 7400 block of East Calle Merida off Broadway near the Pantano Wash. A media staging area has been set.

Our Blake Phillips is on scene and will have the latest throughout the morning. We will update this article as we learn more.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

EASTSIDE RESOURCES

City Council Ward 2 City of Tucson Resources Tanque Verde HS Student View

Find the stories in your neighborhood