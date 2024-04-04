Police investigating officer-involved shooting on Eastside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — KGUN9 is working to learn more about an officer-involved shooting that happened early Thursday morning on Tucson's Eastside.

So far all we know is that it happened in the 7400 block of East Calle Merida off Broadway near the Pantano Wash. A media staging area has been set.

Our Blake Phillips is on scene and will have the latest throughout the morning. We will update this article as we learn more.