Police investigating officer-involved shooting on Eastside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — KGUN9 is working to learn more about an officer-involved shooting that happened early Thursday morning on Tucson's Eastside.
So far all we know is that it happened in the 7400 block of East Calle Merida off Broadway near the Pantano Wash. A media staging area has been set.
Our Blake Phillips is on scene and will have the latest throughout the morning. We will update this article as we learn more.
***OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING***— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) April 4, 2024
The @PimaTeam has been activated for an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the 7400 block of East Calle Merida. Additional details to follow.
Media staging will be at 7425 East Broadway Blvd. pic.twitter.com/cLyseOpsL9
