Over 50 vote centers open for CD7 Special Primary Election

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Congressional District 7 special primary election is scheduled for July 15, with multiple options for voters to cast ballots.
Two 24-hour drop boxes will accept ballots until 7 p.m. July 15. One is at the Recorder’s Main Office, 240 N. Stone Ave., and the other is at the Recorder’s Eastside Office, 6920 E. Broadway Blvd.
Voters who prefer to cast ballots in person can choose from 58 vote centers throughout Tucson. All vote centers on Election Day will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will also serve as drop-off locations.
Voters who are in line by 7 p.m. will still be allowed to vote.
The special primary election is open only to voters who live in Congressional District 7. The special general election is scheduled for Sept. 23.
You can see the full list of vote center locations here.
