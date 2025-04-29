Motorcyclist killed in crash with suspected impaired driver, TPD says

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One motorcyclist is dead after a head-on crash with a suspected impaired driver on Tucson's east side Sunday.

According to a news release from Tucson Police, 39-year-old Dane Declemente was riding his motorcycle southbound on South Prudence near East Eli Drive, when he was struck head-on by a 2005 Toyota Corolla driven by 22-year-old Gabriel John Townsend.

Townsend was allegedly driving northbound on Prudence Road in the southbound lane of travel at the time of the crash, the news release said, and was driving faster than the 35 mile-per-hour speed limit.

A DUI investigation determined Townsend was allegedly impaired at the time of the crash. He was arrested as a result and charged with manslaughter.

Declemente was wearing a helmet at the time, the news release said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.