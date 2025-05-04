Motorcyclist dies in Eastside crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle on the Eastside on Saturday, May 3.

Just after 11 a.m., officers from the Tucson Police Department’s Operations Division East and the Tucson Fire Department responded to a crash at East Broadway Boulevard and South Prudence Road involving a Suzuki motorcycle and a silver GMC Terrain.

The motorcyclist, 22-year-old Brock Christopher Jackson, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the GMC was taken to the hospital as a precaution. The driver, a 42-year-old woman, was not injured.

Traffic detectives took over the investigation and determined the GMC Terrain was traveling east on Broadway Boulevard and attempting a left turn when it was struck by the westbound motorcycle. Investigators say the motorcycle was traveling at high speeds, well above the posted 40 mph speed limit.

Police believe failure to yield while turning left by the GMC driver, as well as excessive speed by the motorcyclist, were the major contributing factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing, and no citations or charges have been issued.