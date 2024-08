TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to Tucson Police Department, one man is in the hospital after a shooting on the Eastside.

T.P.D. responded to reports of a shooting at Villas las Naranja, near 22nd Street and Kolb Road, around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

One adult man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police remained on the scene to speak with several people involved.

Further details are limited, but the investigation is ongoing.