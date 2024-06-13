Kolb Road closed after car crashes into power pole on the Eastside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Kolb Road near Elbow Bay Drive is closed in both directions after a car crashed into a power pole, according to Tucson Police.

Police say the driver of the car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

TPD is blocking the road until Tucson Electric Power comes out to look at the pole. Police say they do not know how long it will be before the road is reopened.

TEP confirmed about 35 customers are experiencing a power outage in the area near Elbow Bay Drive near the crash.