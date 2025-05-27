Keep your eyes open for blooming saguaro cactus flowers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It’s that time of year where saguaros are blooming, so if you’re driving or walking in your neighborhood and come across a saguaro cactus flower, you might want to stop and take in its beauty because they don’t last long.

The saguaro cactus flower is Arizona’s official state flower and it's known to be present in the months May and June.

They have white petals with golden centers and are mostly found near the tops of the stems and arms of the cactus.

Timing is everything when it comes to witnessing the saguaro cactus flowers.

Richard Alexander took a trip to Saguaro National Park on Memorial day with his sister who was visiting from New York for the first time and says he had to show her what Tucson is all about.

“Well it’s always nice to see the blooming saguaros. I’m pretty impressed this year with the number of blooms. It’s pretty unusual and especially to see them so far down the stems, we don’t usually see that," Alexander said.

According to Arizona State Parks and Trails, each flower bloom lasts about 24 hours, opening at night and remaining open through the next day before wilting and falling to the ground.

“We have three saguaros in our yard, so we’ve been watching them bloom for the last couple of days and it’s great to watch," Alexander said.

Saguaro National Park visitor Issac Higginson says he enjoys spending time outdoors and the saguaro cactus flower never fails to catch his eye.

“There’s a lot more to see out here, so when you see something like the saguaros, it really makes it worth it to kinda get out and look around and enjoy what you have," Higginson said.

Saguaro flowers rely on desert pollinators to ensure their survival.

During the day, the flowers are pollinated by bees and birds, and during the evening, bats takeover.

After the flowers have been pollinated, they mature into bright red fruit in late June and early July, that is enjoyed by people and desert animals.

According to the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, members of the Tohono O'odham Nation have been harvesting the fruit for as long as they have lived in the desert.