Housefire on the Eastside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An Eastside home was left damaged after a fire on the 8800 block of East Bluefield Street at 1:55 p.m. today.

Tucson Fire Department responded, with Engine 12 arriving four minutes later to find a column of smoke rising from a large shed fire that had spread to the backyard and the house.

The fire was brought under control by 2:22 p.m. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Stay up to date with the latest information on KGUN 9.

