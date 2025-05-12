Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismEastside News

Actions

Downed line repairs lead to traffic backups on Eastside

PCSD
KGUN 9
PCSD
Posted
and last updated

UPDATE 4:35 P.M.:
KGUN 9 has learned that Cox is on the scene working on a line. The specific problem is unknown.
———
On the Eastside, deputies from the Pima County Sheriff's Department are on the scene of downed power lines near Tanque Verde Loop and Speedway Boulevard.

PCSD says high winds caused the downed power lines and to expect heavy traffic congestion in the area while the lines are repaired.

KGUN 9 will update you on air and online as we gather more information.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

EASTSIDE RESOURCES

City Council Ward 2 City of Tucson Resources Tanque Verde HS Student View
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism