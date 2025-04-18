Fashion on a budget: Boutique keeping prom dresses affordable

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It’s that time of year, prom season is here.

As we are seeing prices go up, Free Ever After Bridal Boutique on the Eastside is keeping dresses affordable.

Free Ever After Bridal Boutique is a resale luxury bridal boutique that has a variety of new dresses and gently used dresses.

Norma Darnell, the owner of the boutique, says the prom dress prices normally range from about $40 to $100, but if you need additional financial assistance, she'd be happy to help.

“That is really what we do. We are a shop that gives back to not only survivors of sexual exploitation, but just to the community in general.”

She says it’s their passion and anyone who walks through their door will be treated like the princess they are.

“Please do not feel embarrassed if you need help. That extra financial assistance is literally our mission statement here," Darnell said.

According to Darnell, every month a portion of the proceeds from sales goes to survivors of sexual exploitation and trafficking or to organizations that support them.

"I'm really passionate about this because one, I'm a survivor of sexual exploitation myself, and secondly, when I first heard about human trafficking, it is one of those injustices that I feel like everyone should be moved to do something," Darnell said.

Darnell and her team love helping girls and women feel beautiful on their special day.

"It's actually exciting because you can always tell when they have found THE dress and they glow," Darnell said.

Free Ever After also works with Divina Bridal & Classic Tuxedo Rentalfor alterations.

Darnell says the owner charges between $30-$60 for alterations on prom dresses.

Yara Guevara and Cait Ralls, seniors at Salpointe Catholic High School, say they enjoy dressing up for prom because it makes them feel special.

“I feel like the sparkles on it is going to make me shine all night," Guevara said.

Ralls says since this will be her third and last prom, she decided to get her dress at David's Bridal and go all out.

"I just feel like I try to be a little different, especially because prom usually has a theme and I try to stay on the theme, but also do something a little different," Ralls said. "I try to think what would everyone else do and then stray away from that idea."

Though she wants other girls to know, it doesn't matter where you get your dress from to fit in.

“It does not matter where you go, how much you paid for it. It’s just about you feeling the most confident, beautiful version of yourself," Ralls said. "As long as you go to have a good time, you go in with a positive mindset and you're not worrying about 'oh, my dress doesn't look like theirs.' As long as you're happy with it, that's all that matters."

If you would like to donate any prom dresses or formal gowns, you can drop them off at Free Ever After Bridal Boutique.

Students can also shop for prom dresses at Cinderella's Closet, a program dedicated to providing free formal wear and accessories to teenagers in Southern Arizona.