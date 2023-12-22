Watch Now
Dodge middle school collects donations for Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank

Students at Dodge magnet middle school shipped off donations of pet food to the Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank on Thursday.
Posted at 10:11 AM, Dec 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-22 12:11:13-05

Dodge Traditional Magnet Middle School wrapped up its pet food fundraiser Thursday, loading the donations it received over the past month onto a truck headed for the Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank.

More than 20 students were involved in making the drive happen, but donations, including dog and cat food, and animal toys, were made by the entire school.

"It's very important," said Ryder Desjardin, an eighth grader at Dodge involved in the food drive. "There are a lot of people struggling right now financially, and we just want to make sure people have enough food for their pets and that their pets are addressed.

The school also presented the food bank with a check for $170.

This is the second year Dodge has held a pet food drive.

