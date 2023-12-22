Dodge middle school collects donations for Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank

Dodge Traditional Magnet Middle School wrapped up its pet food fundraiser Thursday, loading the donations it received over the past month onto a truck headed for the Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank.

More than 20 students were involved in making the drive happen, but donations, including dog and cat food, and animal toys, were made by the entire school.

"It's very important," said Ryder Desjardin, an eighth grader at Dodge involved in the food drive. "There are a lot of people struggling right now financially, and we just want to make sure people have enough food for their pets and that their pets are addressed.

The school also presented the food bank with a check for $170.

This is the second year Dodge has held a pet food drive.

