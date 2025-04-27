Deadly Eastside crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man has died after a car accident caused by a failure to stop at a red light.

On April 23, around 8:30 p.m., officers from the Tucson Police Department’s Operations Division East responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of East Old Spanish Trail and South Houghton Road.

The crash involved a red 2002 Ford Escape and a gray 2022 Toyota Tacoma. The driver of the Toyota, 45-year-old Joshua James Kirk, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. On April 26, the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner notified police that Kirk had died as a result of his injuries.

The driver and passenger in the Ford, an adult male and an adult female, were not injured.

According to witnesses, the Ford was traveling northbound on Houghton Road and failed to stop for a red light. The Toyota was traveling eastbound on Old Spanish Trail when it was struck by the Ford.

The driver of the Ford stopped after the crash and cooperated with the investigation. Officers determined the driver, a 21-year-old man, was not impaired at the time of the collision. He was issued a civil citation for failure to stop for a red light.