Constable attacked with bug spray while serving eviction on Eastside; still an active scene

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A constable was attacked while serving an eviction at a residence on the Eastside, according to Pima County Constable Eric Krznarich.

The suspect is not in custody as of 5:50 p.m. and SWAT and Hostage Negotiations team are on scene, according to Tuscon Police Department.

William Lake-Wright, the constable involved, was attempting to serve an eviction at a residence on Pantano Road, just south of Broadway Blvd. when the incident occurred.

The suspect, who was supposed to have already vacated the premises, was found in the restroom after the constable went inside.

According to Krznarich, Lake had to drill through the bathroom door, at which point the defendant sprayed him with hornet spray.

Lake-Wright called for assistance from TPD.

Lake-Wright was checked out by Tucson Fire Department personnel and is currently recovering at home with burns on his face from the spray.

